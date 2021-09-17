Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Alba, Channing Tatum, Khloe Kardashian + More!

Getty Images

DEAN McDERMOTT ADDRESSES DIVORCE RUMORS: Dean McDermott recently told the Feminine Warrior podcast that he thinks it’s “weird” that people are speculating about his relationship with wife, Tori Spelling. The former Chopped Canada host said he doesn’t reply to speculation anymore, adding, “It’s just like OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.” However, he did address the rumors that he hasn’t been wearing his wedding ring, explaining that he lost his silicone utility ring while playing golf.

CHANNING AND ZOE ONE STEP CLOSER TO INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Channing Tatum shared the first photo of himself and rumored girlfriend Zoe Kravitz on his Instagram Story Thursday (Sept. 15). The snap shoed himself alongside Kravitz, Alicia Keys and Moses Sumney at a Met Gala after-party. He wrote, “This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level.”

SARAH HYLAND GETS HER THIRD COVID JAB: Sarah Hyland got her third COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (September 15th). The Modern Family alum shared a video of herself getting the needle on her Instagram Story along with the caption, “Got my booster vaccine AND my flu shot!!! Stay healthy and trust SCIENCE my friends!” According to People, the 30-year-old actress qualifies for the third vaccine dose because she has a chronic kidney condition called kidney dysplasia that has required two kidney transplants and makes her more susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN GOES BLONDE: Khloe Kardashian is blonde again. The Good American founder captioned two new Instagram pics on Thursday (Sept. 16th) with “Blonde KoKo is back.” She also tagged colorist Tracey Cunningham who shared images of the transformation on her own Instagram page.

JESSICA ALBA'S HONEST COMPANY SUED BY SHAREHOLDERS: Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company is being sued for misleading shareholders about their sales in 2020. According to a lawsuit obtained by KNEWZ, shareholders bought stock in the brand after I went public last May, largely because the financial reports from 202 showed sales were up. In reality, shareholders claim Alba’s company reportedly failed to disclose that sales had increased because customers were stockpiling products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.