Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Biel, SNL, Florence Pugh and More!

JESSICA BIEL’S CELEBRATION FOR SILAS: Jessical Biel‘s son Silas is celebrating his fifth birthday at home, “covered in legos and birthday cake,” she reports. Biel celebrated her own 38th birthday last month in isolation with husband Justin Timberlake, a PJ party and a cute cake. In honor of Silas’ birthday, she and Timberlake “are “supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time.”

SNL IS COMING BACK: Saturday Night Live will return ….with some changes. The show hasn’t aired as normal since Daniel Craig‘s episode on March 7th. But on Saturday, April 11th, the show will go on with original content, produced remotely by cast members who will still be practicing social distancing. One of the planned segments is “Weekend Update.”

FLORENCE PUGH LASHES OUT: Florence Pugh is over all of the feedback she’s getting for her relationship with the 45-year-old Zach Braff. The 24-year-old said in an Instagram Story: “On Monday I posted a photo in honor of Zach's birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid, and basically bullying someone on my page. It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page. I have never been an Instagram page that encourages that.” She continued: “I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me sad during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching. The world is dying and the few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

JENNIFER AYDIN SHARES CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin says she tested positive for coronavirus. Her husband Bill, a doctor, brought the test home for her. She says she has been “quarantining in her room” and “staying away” from her five children

PREGNANT PATTI MURIN CAN’T GET CORONAVIRUS TEST: The 39-year-old pregnant Patti Murin says she thinks she has coronavirus, but can’t get tested. Murin, who played Princess Anna in Broadway‘s Frozen said on social media: “I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out. After talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it’s COVID-19.” Still, unless she has trouble breathing, she was told she can’t get tested.

GWYNETH PALTROW HAS PARADE FOR MOSES: Gwyneth Paltrow found a way to celebrate her son Moses‘ 14th birthday while also respecting social distancing guidelines. The 47-year-old hit up her Instagram Story to show her a “parade” of two cars with his friends in it, decorated with pain. His pals held up posters and wished him well …. From afar. “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” she wrote alongside pics of Moses smiling, skateboarding and singing. “Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend.”