Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Campbell, Armie Hammer, Kim Kardashian and More!

JESSICA CAMPBELL DIES AT 38: Election star Jessica Campbell died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 29th, her family told TMZ. She worked as a naturopathic physician, and while visiting her mother and aunt after work, went to the bathroom and never came out. The family does not believe it was COVID; an autopsy is pending. She is survived by her son, Oliver, who is 10. A GoFundMe page was started to help with expenses, and Judd Apatow donated $5K.

ARMIE HAMMER’S SEX COMMENTS SURFACE AMID DM SCANDAL AS HE EXITS FILM: Armie Hammer has said some strange things, some about his then-wife, Elizabeth Chambers. “I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change,” he told Playboy in 2013, via PageSix. “And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'” These remarks have resurfaced following alleged DMs he sent through an account with House of Effie. In one, he said he’s “100 per cent a cannibal.” Hammer is exiting Shotgun Wedding amidst the uproar, which stars Jennifer Lopez. His part will be recast. In a statement sent to Deadline, the star of The Social Network and Nocturnal Animals says, “In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST WORRIED ABOUT HER KIDS: Kim Kardashian West is thinking about how her reported looming split from husband Kanye West will affect their four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. A source tells People: “The children are very important to Kim. She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being.” Another source adds: “Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life.”

KYRA SEDGWICK TALKS BIKINI WAXES: Desperate times. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kyra Sedgwick confessed that COVID-19 forced her to enlist her husband Kevin Bacon for help with an at-home bikini wax. “It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax,” the 55-year-old actress recalled. “Part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' You know, I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I've always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn't really think it would be that hard.” She said: “I'm not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle,” dubbing it an “agonizing” experience.

ALL THE BOYS TRAILER DROPS: Netflix‘s To All The Boys: Always and Forever trailer has dropped. The third and final installment of the teen drama stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is slated to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 12.

BETTY WHITE IS READY: Betty White is set to celebrate her 99th year on earth Sunday, and she tells People how she stays so sunny. She tells People: “I don't like the other side. The positive side is a lot more fun.” Plus: “I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.” They key to a long and happy life, in the end, she said, is “a sense of humor. Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself.”