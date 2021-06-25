Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts + Erika Girardi!

PRPhotos.com

JESSICA CHASTAIN POKES FUN AT RESEMBLANCE TO BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD': Jessica Chastain recently poked fun at her resemblance to Bryce Dallas Howard on TikTok. The Zero Dark Thirty actress made a short video singing along to the popular TikTok sound “Sick of It.” While mouthing the lyrics, a caption on the screen read, “When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park.”

DANNY MODER SHARES RARE PHOTO OF HIS SON WITH JULIA ROBERTS: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s youngest son Henry turned 14 last week so the cinematographer shared a rare shot of his son on Instagram. The clip featured Henry skateboarding and was captioned with, “Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry.”

ERIKA GIRARDI ACCUSED OF IMPEDING INVESTIGATION OF HER ESTRANGED HUSBAND: People reports that Erika Girardi is accused of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee investigating her husband’s assets. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s estranged husband Tom Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were accused of embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was later sued by his business partners, resulting in him filing for bankruptcy in December, one month after Erika filed for divorce.