Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Walter, Pete Davison, Happy Days and More!

JESSICA WALTER DIES AT 80: Jessica Walter, whose career spanned 50+ years, has died at age 80. She died in her sleep in New York City at home. Walter is beloved for many roles, including Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid and her performance as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development. Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann. Bowman said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

PETE DAVIDSON + PHOEBE DYNEVOR: Pete Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor were spotted “holding hands and hugging each other” in a quaint English village, Page Six reports. They have not confirmed their romance.

HAPPY DAYS: People and SAG-AFTRA are partnering to present a table read of a 1975 episode of Happy Days Monday. The event will raise funds for emergency and medical relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families. For the read, Henry Winkler will reprise his role as the Fonz, with Glenn Close stepping in as Marion, John Carroll Lynch as Howard and Eli Goree and Alis Hodge as Richie and Ralph, respectively. Happy Days ran for 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 to 1984. Catch the event on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on People.com and their social platforms.

LEAH MCSWEENEY WANTS TINSLEY MORTIMER BACK: Leah McSweeney is pushing for the return of Tinsley Mortimer to The Real Housewives of New York following the breakup of her engagement, Page Six reports. Production for the upcoming season has wrapped, and the show will begin airing May 4th, so it’s unlikely she’d emerge until Season 14.

KRIS JENNER TALKS KIM KARDASHIAN: Kris Jenner opened about to Ellen DeGeneres on her titular show about Kim Kardashian, amid her split from Kanye West. Jenner told DeGeneres: "Kim's good. She's good. She's really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid." Right now, she’s focused on her work with the law, she said: "She's so focused and she's so, like, she's just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studying… it's in her schedule every single day when I get all the schedules for the kids. Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I'm so proud of her. … I think that's a big motivation for her, you know, having her dad do what he did. She always looked up to her dad, and that was her idol."