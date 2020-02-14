Celebrity Gossip: Jim Carrey, Michelle Trachtenberg, West Side Story and More!

PRPhotos.com

TWITTER DRAGS JIM CARREY: Twitter came for Jim Carrey after he told a journalist she was the only thing left for him on his “bucket list” to do. The 58-year-old was being interviewed by Heat Magazine’s Charlotte Long. “Look up ‘sleazeball’ in the dictionary and there’s a photo of @JimCarrey,” user Vicki Pope wrote on Twitter, a reflection of many other fans’ thoughts.

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG TALKS BULLYING: Actress Michelle Trachtenberg shared a less-fond memory of Valentine’s Day on Instagram. The Harriet the Spy star remembered always being left out: “No one ever gave me one and they thought I didn't need the attention. The kids and staff all laughed and thought everyone else should get one, being an actress since I was 3, apparently I didn't need one.” She continued: “The kids were cruel. There is no need to harp on the past. But I still have scars from being thrown down stairs and slammed into lockers head first. I write this to every child, teen, person, out there who is bullied. You are something. Do not put your value in someone else. Not letting them win, is your win.”

WEST SIDE STORY STICKING BY STAR: Despite protests, West Side Story plans to stick by its star Amar Ramasar. A rep for the show said in a statement: “There is zero consideration being given to his potentially being terminated,” and, “there has been no transgression of any kind, ever, in this workplace.” The protests stem from stories that he participated in lewd text exchanges while at the New York City Ballet.

JANE FONDA DONE WITH PLASTIC SURGERY: Jane Fonda told Elle Canada that she’s done with plastic surgery: “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” adding, “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.” The 82-year-old added that she works by posting unflattering shots of herself on social media: “I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out!”

KELLEE KIM STILL FOCUSED ON SURVIVOR: Survivor may have moved on from the #MeToo controversies of season 39, but contestant Kellee Kim is working with #TimesUp to make sure CBS follows through with the changes it promised. As fans may recall, contestant Dan Spilo was accused of inappropriately touching Kim. While she received an apology from longtime host Jeff Probst, and the network pledged to make sure it never happened again, she tells the LA Times that she is dedicated to make sure they “remember what happened to make sure that this never happens again.”