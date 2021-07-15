Celebrity Gossip: Joe Exotic, Jussie Smollett, Kourtney Kardashian + More!

PRPhotos.com

JOE EXOTIC'S SENTENCE VACATED: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, is getting resentenced for his role in the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver ruled Wednesday (July 14th) ruled that Exotic’s conviction for hiring hitmen to murder Baskin would be upheld but that his 22-year- sentence would be vacated. Deadline reports that he judging panel decided to resentence the Tiger King star because the original trial court improperly treated the murder-for-hire counts as separate rather than as one. It is possible that Exotic could end up with a lesser sentence under the revised guidelines.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT RETURNED TO COURT: Jussie Smollett returned to court yesterday (July 14th) for the first time in more than a year to face charges over his alleged hate crime hoax. According to The New York Daily News, Smollett appeared for a closed hearing at Cook County court to determine whether one of his attorneys Nenye Uche has a conflict of interest representing him in the case. Smollett maintained his innocence, calling his proceedings a “dog and pony show." Meanwhile, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the brothers that claimed that they were paid to Smollett to stage a hate crime against him, were also said to have testified.

DEMI MOORE POSTS BIKINI SELFIE: Demi Moore can still rock a bikini at 58. On Wednesday (July 14th), the actress showed off her toned tummy in black bikini from her new collection with Andie Swim while vacationing in Greece. The star captioned her Instagram post, “Getting ready for another day in paradise.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER REPORTEDLY ENGAGED: Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly engaged to Travis Barker. The Sun reports that the Blink 182 drummer allegedly proposed last weekend in Las Vegas amid rumors that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star may be pregnant. Sources told the outlet that Barker had “been planning the proposal for ages” and their “intimate” wedding will take place next year.