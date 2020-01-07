Celebrity Gossip: Joey King, Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale and More!

PRPhotos.com

JOEY KING GETS NAILED BY PATRICIA ARQUETTE’S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD: Joey King posed with her costar Patricia Arquette after Arquette snagged a Golden Globe for her role in The Act, and ended up getting more than she bargained for. She shared on social media: “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette.” She will also bear the bruises …. For a few days at least.

PARIS HILTON DEBUTS NEW BEAU: Paris Hilton is dating entrepreneur Carter Reum, E! reports. The 38-year-old love birds stepped out for the first time after the 2020 Golden Globes, attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

KATE BECKINSALE AND MACHINE GUN KELLY? Kate Beckinsale, 46, has moved on from Pete Davidson to his good friend Machine Gun Kelly, who is 29, Page Six reports. Davidson, 26, meanwhile, has moved on with Kaia Gerber, 18.

SARAH HYLAND BOWS DOWN TO JOAQUIN PHOENIX: Sarah Hyland fangirled over Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes, explaining on Instagram that she almost bowed in his presence. She confessed: “My GENUINE reaction when I realized I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet. I bowed. Then he bowed. It was a thing. I'm not crying. You are.”

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS TALKS CIRCUMCISION: On the debut episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds revealed that she and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds decided to circumcise their twin boys Hart King and Hayes King. In retrospect though, she admits that it was “really hard for” her to have that be the decision, adding that she “was really upset by it.” She adds: “What type of long-term psychological effects does this possibly have on our kids growing up through the years? And then — I’m gonna get real deep, but is this why maybe men are more aggressive? I don’t know.”