Celebrity Gossip: John Cena, Colin Jost, Queen Elizabeth and More!

JOHN CENA MARRIES SHAY SHARIATZADEH: John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh got married on Monday, October 12th in Tampa, Florida. Days before the secret wedding, the Blockers star wrote on social media: “‘I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.”

BECCA KUFRIN IS FREEZING HER EGGS: Becca Kufrin is speaking out about her decision to freeze her eggs. The Bachelorette star posted candid videos on IG Stories documenting the process, which was prompted by her split from Garrett Yrigoyen. “I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options,” Kufrin said. “For me, I’m not old but I’m not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine.”

COLIN JOST TALKS WEDDING POSTPONEMENT: Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are postponing their wedding due to COVID … and his Saturday Night Live co-star Michael Che. He said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “Che plans to make a scene at most events. That's his general approach. That's part of why we've just been postponing it is we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day.’ What I really want for Che is, I really want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection.” The pair got engaged in May of 2019.

QUEEN ELIZABETH LEAVES COVID BUBBLE: For the first time in seven months, Queen Elizabeth is leaving her COVID bubble. In the first in-person public engagement outside her royal residences, Elizabeth opened a new analysis center at a secret government science facility Thursday. Her grandson Prince William, second in line to the throne, joined her.