Celebrity Gossip: John Mulaney, James Van Der Beek, Kylie Jenner and More!

JOHN MULANEY IS OUT OF REHAB? John Mulaney is out of rehab after two months and doing well in outpatient care, a source tells Page Six. He checked in for alcohol and drug abuse. A source said, “John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

JAMES VAN DER BEEK’S DAUGHER HEADS TO THE ER: James and Kimberly Van Der Beek's 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, landed in the emergency room on Wednesday. “Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care,” Kimberly said on IG Stories of the medical professionals who cared for her daughter. “These two were scared and immediately comforted and commented out the door how 'amazing' they were.”

KYLIE JENNER SHARES FOOD CRAVINGS: Kylie Jenner reminisced about her pregnancy cravings on IG Story while out to dinner with Caitlyn Jenner. “Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one. This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi,” she added.

ISABELLA CRUISE SHARES PEEK AT LIFE: Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman‘s kids appear to like flying under the radar, but Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise posted a black and white shot of herself in IG. She wrote: “Same face, new prints now available on the shop.”

ROSE MCGOWAN CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION: #MeToo activist Rose McGowan is calling for an investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after a former aide accused him of harassment. “I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan. Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote. She, none of us, should endure what she endured,” the actress-turned-activist told Fox News.