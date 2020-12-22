Celebrity Gossip: John Mulaney, Keke Palmer, Rebel Wilson and More!

PRPhotos.com

JOHN MULANEY CHECKS HIMSELF INTO REHAB: Comedian John Mulaney has checked himself into rehab for 60 days to treat alcohol and cocaine addiction. A source tells Page Six that the 38-year-old checked into a Pennsylvania facility this past weekend. The source said, “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. “His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.”

KEKE PALMER TALKS ROMANCE: Keke Palmer keeps her love life mostly under wraps, but the 27-year-old did tell Page Six that she’d be spending the holidays with “someone special.” She said: “Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there,” but wouldn’t name names or share details. “You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public. So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely — ever!” She has been linked to Dutch rapper Styn, but neither have confirmed.

REBEL WILSON SHARES PDA WITH JACOB BUSCH: Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch are continuing to live their best romance. The 41-year-old shared a shot of them kissing on IG Stories, continuing the love-filled photos of them on a cold-weather getaway in Aspen. They kicked off the IG love-fest in September when the went to Prince Albert II‘s Monte Carlo Gala in Monaco.

JENNIFER GARNER HONORS DUDE: On the 20th anniversary of Dude, Where’s My Car?, star Jennifer Garner celebrated with a throwback from the film, which starred Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, Marla Sokoloff and her. The 48-year-old captioned it: “This week, #DudeWheresMyCar turned twenty (Dude!) and my beautiful friend @marlasokoloff, who played my twin, turned 40 (Sweet). Holy cow, does that mean I'm just 40, too? #WayToGlowUpWanda#CockeyedOptimists.”

BRADLEY PIERCE REVEALS HOW ROBIN WILLIAMS PROTECTED HIM: Jumanji alum Bradley Pierce tells CBCListen that Robin Williams, who died in 2014, was quick to defend him from producers. “We were filming the monsoon scene and I think it was day 7 or 8 in that rain tank,” he said. “We were all in wetsuits, but spending 8 hours in the water was really draining. It was coming to the end of the day, and children on set can only be on set for a certain number of hours. Producers approached our parents and said, 'We've only got a half hour left of shooting, is there anyway we can do a little bit of overtime just to get it done?' ” But Williams wasn’t having it. “Robin caught wind of these conversations happening and apparently he pulled the director and producers aside and said, 'No we're not doing any extra time. You're gonna let everyone out of the pool now and we're going to be come back next week,' ” Pierce recalled.

SHIA LABEOUF SPOTTED MAKING OUT WITH MARGARET QUALLEY: Amid a lawsuit charging him with abuse, Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley were spotted making out at LAX Airport. His ex FKA Twigs is suing him for sexual battery and assault.