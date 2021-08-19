Celebrity Gossip: Johnny Depp, Renee Zellweger, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PRPhotos.com

JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST AMBER HEARD: A Virginia judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday (Aug. 17th). Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had thrown out in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced, noting differences between the free speech laws in the two countries. The actor’s lawyer, Ben Chew told Deadline, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.”

ANT ANSTEAD CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH RENEE ZELLWEGER: Celebrity IOU: Joydride co-host Ant Anstead confirmed his romance with this season’s celebrity guest star Renee Zellweger. Anstead told E! News’ Daily Pop Wednesday (Aug. 18th), "Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there. But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld." Rumors of their relationship started swirling in June, just days after his divorce from HGTV personality Christina Haack was finalized.

CHRISSY TEIGEN RESPONDS TO AMY SCHUMER'S 'TRIBUTE': Chrissy Teigen has responded to Amy Schumer’s “tribute” to her “Happy Birthday” video for President Barack Obama. On Tuesday (Aug. 17th), Schumer, who appeared to be staying in the same Martha’s Vineyard home that Teigen was visiting when she recorded the original video, posted a clip of herself singing a few bars of the song in an oversized tank with messy hair. The comedian called the clip a “tribute” in her Instagram caption, but the Lip Sync Battle costar responded with, “Oh it’s On!”

CAITRIONA BALFE WELCOMES BABY BOY: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and her husband Tony McGill announced Wednesday (Aug. 18th) that they welcomed their first child together. The Irish actress shared the news alongside a snap of her baby boy’s hand on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human.”