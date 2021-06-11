Celebrity Gossip: JoJo Siwa, Ben Affleck, Kim K + More!

PRPhotos.com

JOJO SIWA IS DITCHING THE BOW: JoJo Siwa is giving up her signature hair bow. The Nickelodeon star recently turned 18 and decided it was the right time “to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade.” But the change wasn’t easy. Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ in January, told Instagram’s Adam Mosseri that it was easier to come out to her mother than it was to tell her she wanted to wear her hair differently.

BEN AFFLECK SPOTTED WITH JLO'S MOM: Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Lopez’s mom at a Las Vegas casino on Wednesday (June 9th). According to Page Six, the 48-year-old actor was photographed with Guadalupe Rodriguez at the Wynn resort where Affleck is directing a new project.a

GERMANY IS USING DAVID HASSELHOFF FOR VACCINE PSA: David Hasselhoff has been recruited by the German Health Ministry to encourage people to get their coronavirus vaccinations. In the ad, the 68-year-old actor flexed his bandaged bicep and said, “I, David Hasselhoff, am supposedly a hero because of Baywatch and Night Rider and the Berlin Wall, but I found freedom with vaccination you can too.”

BLAKE LIVELY POSTS TRIBUTE TO HER LATE FATEHR: Blake Lively posted a photo tribute to her late father, Ernie Lively, who died on June 3rd. On Thursday (June 10th), the actress shared a photo of herself and her father to her Instagram story. According to E!, the image shows Blake nuzzling against her dad’s shoulder and is captioned with only a brown heart. So far, the star has not made an official statement about her father’s death.

KIM KARDASHIAN ISN'T PHASED BY KANYE AND IRINA: Kanye West and model Irina Shayk were spotted together in France earlier this week, but sources tell People that Kim Kardashian has known about their fledgling relationship “for weeks.” An insider told the magazine, "It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating," the insider says. "Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around." Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They have four children together.