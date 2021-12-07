Celebrity Gossip: Jonah Hill, Florence Pugh + Jennifer Lawrence!

Getty Images

JONAH HILL SHOWS OFF CHEST TATTOO ON RED CARPET: While promoting his new film, Don’t Look Up, Jonah Hill and his new girlfriend, Sarah Brady hit the red carpet in matching Gucci suits but Hill’s large eye catching ship tattoo stole the show. The art was tattooed by Krak of Brooklyn’s Smith Street Tattoo Parlour.

FLORENCH PUGH FAINTS DURING PIERCING: Florence Pugh recently pierced her nose but confessed she fainted in the process. Pugh captioned an Instagram photo, “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint.” She credits her friends for helping calm her nerves with lollipops and sugar.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S BABY BUMP MAKES RED CARPET DEBUT: Jennifer Lawrence’s baby bump made its red-carpet debut on Sunday (Dec 5th) night. The 31-year-old Oscar winner, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, attended the premiere of Don’t Look Up in a floor length gold gown with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings. Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the Adam McKay-directed film, set to make it’s debut on Netflix on December 24th.

MICHAEL SHEEN IS NOT FOR PROFIT: Michael Sheen told The Guardian that he is now a “not-for-profit actor” after selling his houses and giving the proceeds to charity. The 52-year-old actor is now using his own money to bankroll social projects and admits it was frightening. He told the outlet, “I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took. It was scary and incredibly stressful. I’ll be paying for it for a long time.”