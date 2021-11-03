Celebrity Gossip: Josh Brolin, Christine Brown, Keke Palmer and More!

PRPhotos.com

JOSH BROLIN CELEBRATES 8 YEARS OF SOBRIETY: Josh Brolin is celebrating eight years of sobriety. He posted a shirtless selfie of himself, writing: “Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists. Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

SISTER WIVES SPLIT: Christine Brown is leaving Kody Brown after 25 years, saying they’ve “grown apart.” The Sister Wives star shared: “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” Brown wrote: “Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

KEKE PALMER LOCKS IN FOOD SERIES: Keke Palmer‘s new food competition series Foodtastic will bow on Disney+ on Friday, December 15th. The show follows artists creating extravagant food art from everything from butter to veggies.

DEAN WINTERS TALKS CHRONIC PAIN: The Oz alum Dean Winters contracted a bacterial infection in 2009 that led to cardiac arrest, multiple operations and the amputation of two toes and half a thumb. He told Page Six: “I haven’t taken a step since 2009 without being in pain. I’ve got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can’t feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it’s like I go through the roof.” He said he has learned to live with it.

PALACE TALKS BUTTERFLIES: Queen Elizabeth recently spoke out about her late husband Prince Philip‘s love of the environment, wearing a butterfly brooch as she did. Many viewers believed that the brooch was meant to symbolize a sense of rebirth following her months of grief, but the Palace says that wasn’t the case. Still, the Palace did tell People that it is deeply personal, and was a wedding present from the Countess of Onslow.