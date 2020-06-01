Celebrity Gossip: Julianne Hough, Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

JULIANNE HOUGH AND BROOKS LAICH SPLIT: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are separating after three years of marriage. They told People in a joint statement: “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.” Rumors of their split have been ongoing as they socially distanced separately, with Laich in Idaho and Hough in L.A. “It's over, it's been over for a while, and it's time to just call it what it is — and it is over,” says one source with knowledge of the situation. “There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other.” Last year, Hough revealed that she is “not straight.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN PLEDGES $200K TO BAIL OUT PROTESTERS: Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200K to bail out the people arrested in protests following the death of George Floyd in police hands, she wrote on Twitter. “In celebration of whatever the f—k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” Teigen first tweeted Saturday. She doubled the amount when a user dubbed the protestors “rioters and criminals”. “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” Teigen responded. Several other celebrities—including Halsey, Yunglud, Machine Gun Kelly and Emily Ratajkowski—have joined protests or spoken out against Floyd’s death.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY HIRE TYLER PERRY’S SECURITY TEAM: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been camped out at Tyler Perry‘s estate since moving to L.A., and after some run-ins with drones peeping into their backyard, the ex-royals have hired Perry’s security team. Stylecaster reports that they, not Prince Charles as previously reported, will be footing their own security bill.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO CRITICS: Khloe Kardashian is responding to critics who can’t stop trolling her over her seemingly changing looks. After posting a shot of herself in a new darker ‘do a commenter asked her why she looks “so different.” Khloe responded quickly, quipping “From my weekly face transplant clearly.” Fans loved it, “CLAP BACK!” and another wrote, “Ugh! Love you.”

DUCK DYNASTY STAR DISCOVERS CHILD: Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson had an affair many years ago and recently found out he also had an adult daughter. Phil and his kids Al, Jase, Jep and Willie shared the news on the Unashamed podcast. Al explained that he received a letter from a 45-year-old woman named Phyliss: “So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad,” Al said, adding that he had “dismissed” the letter at first because the woman's birthday was after the time Phil had become a Christian in the 1970s. Eventually, Al approached Phil, who took a test, and they all met. “It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love,” the Robertson patriarch said. “As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. 45 years that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together.”