Celebrity Gossip: Kaitlyn Lowry, Bindi Irwin, Kyle Richards and More!

PRPhotos.com

KAITLYN LOWRY SAYS PREGNANCY IS HIGH RISK: Kaitlyn Lowry‘s fourth pregnancy is high-risk, she revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast. The Teen Mom 2 star said: “I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant. So that’s been a little hard, but also I haven’t had any real complications. Like, I just haven’t. My glucose is good. All my stuff is good. So I went into the doctor today and I saw a new doctor.” She is still hoping to do a home birth though. She and Chris Lopez shared their pregnancy news in February; they also have Lux, 2. In addition, Lowry is mother to sons Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

BINDI IRWIN OVERCOME WITH HONEYMOON: A honeymoon in quarantine doesn’t seem like recipe for success, but it has been an absolute pleasure for Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell. The pair tied the knot in March at the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo. She told Us Weekly: “Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again.” But Powell was determined to make it special. She writes: “When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married … I was overcome with emotion. Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world, he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.” For more, tune into Crikey! It’s the Irwin’s: Life in Lockdown airs on Animal Planet on Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

KYLE RICHARDS TALKS PARIS HILTON’S SEX TAPE: On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards recalled her family’s horror when her niece’s sex tape leaked. “We were devastated,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “It was horrible.” Hilton has said of that challenging time in 2018’s The American Meme: “I was so embarrassed. I felt like everyone on the street was laughing at me. I literally could not walk down the street because I felt like every single person had watched it and seen me naked and was talking behind my back. It was like being raped. It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways.”

ANGELINA TALKS WOMEN’S VALUE: In a conversation with Madeleine Albright and Mika Brzezinski for the National Democratic Institute, Angelina Jolie opened up about what she sees as women’s value in society. “Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that's holding us back?” Jolie questioned. “I think when you speak of value, that's something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don't know their own value?” She added: “What is it that's been done to us, whether it be the rapes and the lack of accountability for a rape, whether it be domestic violence, whether it be this question where we still are saying, 'Please stop hurting me,' and 'Please hold someone to account if they hurt me.'”

CHILLING ADVENTURES ON ICE: Kiernan Shipka‘s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end when it returns to Netflix this year for “part four.” Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”