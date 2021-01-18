Celebrity Gossip: Kaley Cuoco, Jenelle Evans, Meghan King and More!

PRPhotos.com

KALEY CUOCO SHARES GRIEF OVER DOG: Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her dog. The 35-year-old shared on social media: “💔 earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years,” Cuoco captioned two emotional black and white images of herself with her pup. “Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔”

JENELLE EVANS SAYS SHE REGAINED CUSTODY OF JACE: Jenelle Evans said that she has regained custody of her eldest son Jace from her mom, Barbara Evans. “This is a little PDA announcement,” the former Teen Mom 2 star, 29, said in the clips posted to her Instagram Stories. “You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me. That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks.” Barbara had custody of Jace for much of his relationship as she struggled with addiction and other issues.

MEGHAN KING SHARES NEW MAN: Meghan King is sharing her love interest with the world. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Story with her new boyfriend Will Ross following her split from Christian Schauf, saying: “For now, we're just friends. And by 'friends,' I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. OK, so I don't mean 'friends' at all. Life is funny.”

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI WANTS OUT: Mossimo Giannulli is asking for a way out of prison, saying that eight weeks in solitary is “extreme.” He is currently serving five months for his role in the college admissions scheme. His wife Lori Loughlin served two months and is out. “Mr. Giannulli was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week, where he remained for 56 days before finally being transferred to the camp yesterday (January 13),” his lawyers wrote in the federal court filing. They note that the fashion designer has tested negative for COVID-19 at least 10 times and called the conditions “far more extreme than what the court recommended.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN IS RECOVERING THROUGH HORSES: Chrissy Teigen is working through her grief over losing her pregnancy. Her therapist suggested she bring a new animal into her life. “My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol,” Teigen tweeted, sharing a shot of a brown horse with a white nose. “Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me.”