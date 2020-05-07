Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Macaulay Culkin, Zoe Kravitz and More!

PRPhotos.com

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS DOUBLE STANDARDS: Kate Beckinsale is used to catching flack for dating younger men. The 46-year-old tells Women’s Health: “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all. And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.” Beckinsale has been both criticized and applauded for dating Pete Davidson, Matt Rife and now, Goody Grace, all of whom are in their 20s.

MACAULAY CULKIN AND KATHY BATES TO HAVE ‘CRAZY’ SEX: Ryan Murphy has his ways of luring stars—from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga—into joining his American Horror Story series. What’s his secret? He says he got Macaulay Culkin on board by promising a "very, very great insane part" and "crazy erotic sex" with costar Kathy Bates.

ZOE KRAVITZ SAYS SHE IS OFFENDED … When people just assume she wants to have a baby with husband Karl Glusman. "A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," Kravitz recently told Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert. "Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just 'cause of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," she explained.

RHONJ JOE GIUDICE SELLING SEX TOYS: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice is reportedly partnering with a sex toy company called Zalo USA after his appeal to return to the U.S. was denied. The Italy native’s new venture will be selling products ranging from a $69 ball gag to $195 for a couples massager. Giudice announced the partnership on Instagram Stories, saying he was “proud to be working with the Zalo USA team and their award-winning products.”

FANS FLOCK TO JOE EXOTIC’S REOPENED ZOO: While Joe Exotic remains in prison, his beloved zoo is enjoying renewed interest since Tiger King dropped on Netflix, and the zoo could re-open. TMZ showed crowds of hundreds at the newly renamed Tiger King Park in Oklahoma. The zoo was shut down over coronavirus concerns, but business is booming again.