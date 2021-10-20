Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

PRPhotos.com

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything," she said. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything." Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: "Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney." Thankfully, she is on the mend.

TARAJI P. HENSON TALKS HEALTH NIGHTMARE: Taraji P. Henson covered Women’s Health, and inside, opened up about a stomach issue that caused her to vomit uncontrollably. She said she "realized I had to do everything I could to feel good, or that depression thing was going to get the best of me." After changing her diet and addressing her depression, she said she’s much better. "I want people to know that it's never too late for anything," she said. "You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

TRAVIS BARKER’S EX SHANNA MOAKLER WIPES IG CLEAN OF KIDS: Not taking it well! Following the news that her ex Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian to marry him—and their kids rejoiced on social media—Shanna Moakler shared a story on IG that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” Later, she deleted images of her kids Landon and Alabama from her account.

MICHELLE YI STABBED AND BEATEN: Survivor: Fiji contestant Michelle Yi was stabbed and beaten with a metal baton Thursday morning in Santa Monica, People reports. Police say that her alleged attacker had targeted two other people as well. She told People: "My face split open. Blood was everywhere." Lieutenant Rudy Flores, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department, said: "When we arrived, the suspect was still on the scene. The officers took her into custody and interviewed the victims and the witnesses." Yi was taken to the hospital, received stitches to her face, and was released.

KATE MIDDLETON TALKS ADDICTION: Kate Middleton delivered the keynot speech at Tuesday’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, connected to her patronage The Forward Trust. Kate said, "Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune. It is all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition and seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes."

BEING THE RICARDOS TRAILER DROPS: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem embody Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the first teaser for Being the Ricardos, which tells the story of the I Love Lucy stars who married in 1940 and split 20 years later. Kidman's Lucille Ball marvels in a voiceover, "I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing."