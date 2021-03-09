Celebrity Gossip: Kate Middleton, HBO, Melissa McCarthy and More!

PRPhotos.com

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES APPEARANCE FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Kate Middleton made an appearance celebrating International Women's Day just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview in which her name came up, several times. Speaking to Jasmine Harrison, who became the youngest woman to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean at age 21: “That's why I wanted to talk to you. I think you're such an inspiration to young women out there. You're so right — unless these things get spoken about and get showcased, you never get to realize the opportunities that are around the corner.”

HBO APOLOGIZES: HBO said it was “very disappointed” when it learned that a Lovecraft Country extra had her skin darkened to appear on the series. “This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter late Sunday night. Kelli Amirah said on TikTok: “I had no idea they were going to do this to me beforehand. And if I knew beforehand, I would not have accepted this job. Who thought this was a good idea?”

AMAZON AND NETFLIX LEAD PRODUCERS GUILD NOMS: The Producers Guild of America has announced its nominations for the film and TV categories of the 32nd PGA Awards. Amazon Studios and Netflix landing three noms each in the field of 10 nominees.

INA GARTEN + MELISSA MCCARTHY: Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy are whipping up a recipe for delicious success. The pair are collaborating on Discovery+‘s Cocktails and Tall Tales. McCarthy told ET: “I couldn’t have imagined how it would feel to cross Cocktails with Ina Garten off my bucket list but let me tell you, second only to the day my babies were born, it was pretty much the best day of my life. Ina and Jeffrey were so wonderfully easy to talk to and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. I am already planning our group vacation to Paris.” Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy premieres on Friday, March 26.