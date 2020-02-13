Celebrity Gossip: Kate Middleton, Jennifer Aniston, Rick Moranis and More!

PRPhotos.com

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO NORTHERN IRELAND: Kate Middleton popped up in Northern Ireland for an unannounced visit. She went there to meet with locals about her new mission to support early childhood development. She toured a farm in Newtownards called the Ark Open Farm, and spoke to local parents and grandparents about their experiences raising young children. The Farm has a number of play and enrichment activities for children.

JENNIFER ANISTON KEPT 51st LOW-KEY: After throwing a rager for her 50th, Jennifer Aniston opted to keep her 51st birthday party smaller and more intimate. She hit West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel for a dinner with her close circle of friends, People reports. Among the attendees were Courteney Cox, jewelry designer to the stars Jennifer Meyer and writer/producer Molly McNearney.

RICK MORANIS REVIVES HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS FRANCHISE: Honey, he’s back! Rick Moranis has agreed to appear in Disney‘s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, according to reports. The Joe Johnston-directed film will star Josh Gad as the son of the 66-year-old Moranis’ character, Wayne Szalinski. “Been sitting on this one for quite a while.

ANNA FARIS WANTS TO OFFICIATE HER OWN WEDDING: Anna Faris wants to make sure all eyes are on her when she marries Mike Barrett, she jokes on The Late Late Show Tuesday. Her solution? Marrying herself at her own wedding, she tells James Corden. “I could. I need a lot of attention, James.”

DOLORES CATANIA TALKS EX-HUSBAND’S HOSPITALIZATION: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told Page Six that her ex-husband Frank Catania plans to “test his strength” before a surgery he needs after a fall. She told the pub: “This will be the first time Frank is physically defeated. He’s going to lose his muscles for the first time in his life. Those huge, big legs. Those 20-inch arms. How is Frank mentally going to handle this? What defined him was his body and working out.” Frank is getting treated for detached kneecaps and tears in his quadriceps. She also said that all hands, including her boyfriend David Principe‘s are on deck to help him recover. “David will stay in the hospital with him overnight until he goes in for surgery,” she said. “I’m probably going to have to take care of him until he can walk again.”