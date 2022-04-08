Celebrity Gossip: Keenan Thompson, JoJo Siwa, Clea Shearer + More!

PRPhotos.com

'THE HOME EDIT' STAR DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER: The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer revealed to People Thursday (April 7th) that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The 40-year-old professional organizer and star of Netflix’s Get Organized with the Home Edit, says she found the lump in February and within a few weeks learned that she had stage 1 mammary carcinoma. The mother of two will undergo a double mastectomy surgery on Friday (April 8th). She tells People, “I'm a fighter. If anyone can crush cancer, it is me.”

MATTHEW BRODERICK AND SJP TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID: Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have tested positive for coronavirus. Broderick tested positive prior to Tuesday (April 5th) night’s performance of Broadway’s Plaza Suite but his wife and costar, Parker, did not test positive until Thursday (April 7th). According to a statement sent to People, the show’s Thursday night performance was cancelled and “News about future performances of Plaza suite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”

KEENAN THOMPSON AND WIFE CALL IT QUITS: Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have decided to call it quits after 11 years of marriage. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ they have been separated for over a year now and are expected to file for divorce soon. The Saturday Night Live star is currently in Los Angeles working on his new show, called Keenan while Evangeline has remained in New York.

JOJO SIWA CUTS OFF PONYTAIL: JoJo Siwa has chopped off her signature ponytail. The 18-year-old dancer is now sporting a pixie cut with buzzed sides. She shared a smiling selfie with her short new do’ on Instagram Thursday (April 7th) with the caption, “HAPPPPPY.”