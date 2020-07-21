Home » Entertainment » Celebrity Gossip: Keke Palmer, Sonja Morgan, Chrissy Teigen and More!

Celebrity Gossip: Keke Palmer, Sonja Morgan, Chrissy Teigen and More!

KEKE PALMER SLAMS CLAIMS THAT SHE WAS OUSTED FOR ACTIVISM: KeKe Palmer is reacting to the speculation that she was ousted from Good Morning America over her activism. The Hustlers star shared on social media: “I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up.” She continued: “If anything, my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to 'SSK' as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer.”

SONJA MORGAN DEBUTS FACELIFT: Sonja Morgan, 56, revealed that she had a $75,000 face and neck lift on Monday. “I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowls that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!” she posted on Instagram on Monday. “It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up.'” Her Real Housewives of New York costar Leah McSweeney commented: “You look stunning. And love your openness about it.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN SHARES BREAST IMPLANT SCARS: Chrissy Teigen is sick of trolls claiming she didn’t actually remove her breast implants, so she posted a video on IG Stories of her scars, and a photo taken during the surgery itself. She captioned it, “Trust me lol.”

HALLE BERRY GIVES PEAK INTO NEW ROMANCE: The Oscar-winner Halle Berry dangled a fun day featuring four pairs of toes in front of a bottle of wine. But her fans are wondering whose toes they are. “Well well. Happy Sunday indeed,” one fan quipped in a comment. As another pointed out, “Yessss enjoy that Sunday @halleberry … now you're gonna have everyone curious loll…” In 2017, Berry split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid, her first public relationship since her divorce from Olivier Martinez.

