Celebrity Gossip: Kelly Dodd, Bradley Cooper, Tori Spelling and More!

KELLY DODD MOCKS BLM: Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has courted controversy once again, this time with a bridal shower accessory. The 45-year-old wore a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat while celebrating her upcoming marriage to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal on October 10th. An insider told Page Six that the hat was a present and intended as a joke. She recently compared coronavirus to the flu, saying: “But how many people die on a daily basis? … Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya.” She did apologize for calling COVID “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

BRADLEY COOPER REACHES OUT TO VOTERS: Bradley Cooper is speaking to his fellow Pennsylvanians, urging them to vote in the presidential election. In a new campaign for Now This News, the 45-year-old said. “If you skip the first step and just use the return envelope, your ballot will be considered a 'naked ballot,'” he said of the potentially disqualified submission. Cooper added of another reminder: “One of the most common mistakes people make is not signing their mail-in ballot.”

JERRY SEINFELD DIDN’T LOVE SEINFELD GIG: In his new book Is This Anything? comedian Jerry Seinfeld reveals that writing his hit sitcom Seinfeld could be “dreary.” “Even in the early years of Seinfeld I had difficulty focusing on the story aspects of the show,” he wrote. “I would only perk up when co-writer Larry David and I got to writing the dialogue and we needed funny lines for the characters to say.”

TORI SPELLING TALKS EYE CONTACT: After Jessica Alba revealed that she was asked to not make eye contact when she guest-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, series alums Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling say it simply isn’t true. On their podcast 9021OMG, Garth recalls that she had scenes with Alba. “Like, if anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me,” the 48-year-old actress said. “But, I don't remember because I have the world's worst memory.” Spelling then wondered if there was some “memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know.” Garth added: “I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful.”

EVA LONGORIA ALMOST LOST OUT ON OVERBOARD: Eva Longoria was psyched to appear in Overboard with her friend Anna Faris … but it almost didn’t happen. On Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Longoria said: “I had to fight for this role. I had to meet with writers and directors like 5,000 times and I was like, ‘I have to be in a movie with Anna Faris. You don't understand. This is like a dream of mine and you're blocking me from my dreams.'”