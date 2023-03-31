Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Jonathan Majors, Priyanka Chopra + More!

PRPhotos.com

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY SPOTTED MAKING OUT: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted packing on the PDA during dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Sushi Fumi on Wednesday (March 29th). An eyewitness told US Weekly that the two were “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” during their date.

CHICKADEE DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 4 CANCER: Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. TMZ reported Thursday (March 30th) that the 28-year-old received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson confirmed reports in her Instagram Stories, writing, “& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are. Yes, I’m very famous but normal sh*t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap.”

WOMAN WHO CLAIMS JONATHAN MAJORS ASSAULTED HER ALLEGEDLY TOOK THE BLAME IN TEXT MESSAGES: Text messages allegedly sent by the woman who claims Jonathan Majors assaulted her appear to show that she took the blame for the fight. According to the messages released by an attorney for Majors, the woman wrote, “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” She added, “I reiterated how this was not an attack.” A representative for the Manhattan DA told Variety, “We have an active and ongoing investigation but cannot comment beyond that.”

JENNA JOHNSON REVEALS SHE HAD A MISCARRIAGE: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy revealed on Good Morning America Thursday (March 30th) that Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2021. She recalled, “We were in Dallas for a show. And while we were practicing, we did something and I just turned to him and I was like, 'I think I'm bleeding.' And immediately, just my heart dropped. I could see it in his face just went white. I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room.” The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2022 and Johnson gave birth to Rome six months later.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA FROZE HER EGGS AT AGE 35: Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs at age 35 because she was anxious about her biological clock. She said on Monday’s (March 27th) episode of the Armchair Expert, “I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with.” She added, “Science is at such an amazing place right now. It’s the best gift you’ll give yourself because you’re taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want.”