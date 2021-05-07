Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Robert Downey Jr, Armie Hammer + More!

PRPhotos.com

KENDALL JENNER DISCUSSES ANXIETY: Kendall Jenner recently discussed her struggle with anxiety and hypochondria with Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue’s digital series, Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety. The 25-year-old supermodel shared that she has dealt both conditions since she was young. She explained that when she feels overworked she gets physical symptoms, saying, "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."

ROBERT DOWNY JR. MOURNS ASSISTANT: Robert Downy Jr. mourned the death of his assistant and friend, Jimmy Rich on Instagram Thursday (May 6th). The Iron Man star wrote, "He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career." Rich died in a car accident Wednesday (May 5th).

ARMIE HAMMER SPOTTED IN CAYMAN ISLANDS: Armie Hammer has been spotted for the first time since a woman named Effie accused him of rape in March. According to Page Six, the Call Me by Your Name actor was spotted dining at Macuba on Grand Cayman with two older people and three other women. Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been in the Cayman Islands with their two children, 6-year-old Harper and 4-year-old Ford since the start of the pandemic.

KALEY CUOCO IS OPEN TO A 'BIG BANG THEORY' REUNION: Kaley Cuoco “would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show” with her Big Bang Theory castmates. The Flight Attendant star told E! News, "It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped. I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes." However, she says she’d want to wait a few years. She’s still in touch with her castmates and doesn’t need the excuse to catch up.

JASON LEWIS NOT ASKED BACK TO 'SEX AND THE CITY': Jason Lewis, who played Samantha’s boyfriend Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City has confirmed that he was not asked back for the reboot. Lewis told the Daily Front Row, “I have not, but I would be the last to know! As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls.” Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is not returning for the series either.