Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Alice Evans + More!

KENDALL JENNER SHARES SEXY 'CORPSE BRIDE' COSTUME: Kendall Jenner shared images of her Halloween costume on Instagram Wednesday (Oct. 27th). The model posed in her Corpse Bride costume which featured a long white veil, matching thong and platform shoes. She captioned the snap with, “4 days till halloween. yer corpse bride.”

LORI LOUGHLIN PAYING FOR STUDENTS' COLLEGE TUITION: Lori Loughlin is going beyond the terms of her plea deal to make reparations for her part in Operation Varsity Blues. A source confirmed to E! News that the actress is covering the costs of two students’ four-year college tuition and expenses, totaling more than $500,000.

KATE MULGREW IS HAPPY HERE ON EARTH: Kate Mulgrew has no desire to be the second Star Trek captain to go to space. The actress, known for her portrayal as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager told The NY Post that when she saw William Shatner before his trip on Blue Origin, she asked him, “Why on Earth do you want to do this, Bill? Is your doctor saying it’s OK to do this?” She added, “You know, there’s a lot to be said for his legacy, his relevance and his captaincy. God bless him for it. I admire him. I thought he showed real guts.”

SELENA GOMEZ FANS STILL THINK SHE'S DATING CHRIS EVANS: Selena Gomez fans will not give up on the hope that their favorite singer is dating Chris Evans. Selenators recently noticed the reflection of a brunette in the lower left corner of a video showing the Captain America star playing the piano in his Instagram Story. Earlier this month, Evans and Gomez’s followers started speculating that they could be dating or hanging out after they noticed the Marvel actor was following the pop star on social media.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET OPERATED A YOUTUBE GAMING CHANNEL: Timothée Chalamet once ran a gaming channel on YouTube. The Dune star revealed to content creator Nate Hill that he is the mastermind behind ModdedController360, where he shared modified Xbox 360 controllers that he upgraded with custom paint jobs.

ALICE EVANS ACCUSES IOAN GRUFFUDD OF 3-YEAR AFFAIR: Vampire Diaries actress Alice Evans sounded off on her estranged husband’s affair in a series of angry tweets early Wednesday (Oct. 27th) morning. Seven months after Ioan Gruffudd filed for divorce, he made his relationship with Australian actress Bianca Wallas Instagram official. In response, Evans accused the couple of having a three-year affair. She tweeted, “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca." Evans added in a separate tweet, “I've just found this out tonight. I feel like killing myself. (I won't)"