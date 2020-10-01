Celebrity Gossip: Kevin Hart, Andy Cohen, Jason Alexander and More!

PRPhotos.com

KEVIN HART & ENIKO HART WELCOME BABY: Kevin and Eniko Hart are welcoming their second child into their family. Eniko shared Kaori Mai Hart’s arrival on Instagram. "9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime," Eniko's post read. Kaori joins their 2-year-old-son Kenzo and Kevin’s two kids from his previous marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

ANDY COHEN DENIES AGEISM: Andy Cohen wants Tamra Judge to know that her ouster from Real Housewives of Orange County was not about her age. On Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast he said of the claims: “If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women who are really thriving in their 50s and late-50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that […] We just felt like the show needed some new air. We just needed to kind of air it out and see where it went," he added. "… Even though these two women — who are so identifiable with it and will always be and I hope will someday be back in some capacity — the show is still the show. And I was very happy about that. It needed to go in new directions.”

JASON ALEXANDER ON GETTING PUNCHED: Pretty Woman was good for Jason Alexander’s career, but his personal life … not so much. The 61-year-old tells Robin Bronk on the At Home With the Creative Coalition podcast: “It was an odd way to meet a national audience because I was known around the world as the a–hole that tried to rape Julia Roberts.” He added, “Women hated me. I would walk down the street and women would say mean things to me. I got punched many times, I got spit on by one woman. It was a rough year.”

OLIVIA JADE GIANNULLI’S BF ARRESTED: Rough year for Olivia Jade Giannulli. After her parents were arrested and sentenced for committing fraud to get her into University of Southern California, her boyfriend Jackson Guthy got busted for drunk driving. The 24-year-old was pulled over in Santa Monica and cited for a misdemeanor and released later that day, per Page Six. They have been dating on and off since early 2019.