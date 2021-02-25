Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Michael Che, Dwayne Johnson and More!

PRPhotos.com

KHLOE KARDASHIAN DEFENDS ‘PHOTOSHOP FAIL’: Khloe Kardashian is responding to fans once again accusing her of a “photoshop fail,” this time for her “elongated” appearance in the latest Good American campaign. “HA I'm cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” the Good American co-founder tweeted in self-defense.

MICHAEL CHE’S GIFT TO COLIN JOST AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON IS …. On its way, and much feared. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson got married in October of 2020, and they’re still waiting on their gift from Jost’s Weekend Update co-host on Saturday Night Live. They’re pretty nervous, Jost tells Ellen DeGeneres. “The whole time I was waiting for the other shoe to drop and wondering what his long con was going to be,” Jost, 38, said on the Wednesday, February 24, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The other day, he just kinda came up to me in the hallway and was like, ‘Hey, I got you something.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘Wedding present. I’ll have to bring it by sometime.’ I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ So I’m waiting to find out what this thing is, but we’re both pretty concerned for our well-being.”

DWAYNE JOHNSON TO BE HONORED BY HCA: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is to be honored by the Hollywood Critics Association with a Trailblazer Award at the 4th annual HCA Film Awards on March 5. “Dwayne Johnson epitomizes everything our Trailblazer Award stands for. He goes above and beyond on many things in the world that actually matter and uses his voice to do good in a time most needed,” HCA chairman Scott Menzel said in a statement.

SACHA BARON COHEN LEAVES BORAT BEHIND: Sacha Baron Cohen will no longer play Borat Sagiyev, he told ET. “It got two dangerous,” Baron Cohen said of filming the first two movies. “There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff.” Fans will have to just enjoy 2006's Borat and the 2020 sequel.

ZACHERY TY BRYAN PLEADS GUILTY: Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to two felony counts of strangulation Tuesday. “He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing,” Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon said in a statement. “While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice,” the D.A. tells People.