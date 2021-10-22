Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, Kristen Bell + More!

PRPhotos.com

COREY FELDMAN AUCTIONING OFF PROSTETIC EAR: Corey Feldman is auctioning off the prosthetic ear he wore in the film Stand by Me as a “hybrid NFT.” Consequence reports that the auction launches on October 31st and closes on November 3rd on Cosmic Wire. The winner will receive the prosthetic ear Feldman used to portray Teddy Duchamp in the 1986 Stephen King film.

TRUE PICKED A 'SHADY' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR KHLOE KARDASHIAN: Khloe Kardashian revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (Oct. 21st) that her daughter wants her to dress as Pua the pig for Halloween. The 37-year-old reality star said, “True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig. So, it’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

TERESA GIUDICE IS ENGAGED: Teresa Giudice is engaged to her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas. People reports that Ruelas popped the question Tuesday (Oct. 19th) at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. Sources tell the outlet that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star “was completely surprised.” Giudice's close friend and former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment.

DAX SHEPARd NURSED OUT A CLOGGED MILK DUCT FOR KRISTEN BELL: Kristen Bell revealed during the latest episode of Momsplaining that Dax Shepard sucked out a clogged milk duct for her back in 2018. She recalled saying to him, “I just need you to suck this out. We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.” She said that she had “never been more in love in [her] life than when she was watching him pull out the clog.