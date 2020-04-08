Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Tori Spelling, Colton Underwood and More!

PRPhotos.com

KHLOE KARDASHIAN MAY NEVER DATE AGAIN: Khloe Kardashian is done with the dating scene. In a peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she tells momager Kris Jenner she is “not even thinking” about dating again after splitting from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares True, 1. “I have friends that are, like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone,’ [but] I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True, and that’s just what I do. Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again.”

TORI SPELLING DRAGGED: Tori Spelling’s decision to launch a money-making virtual meet-and-greet mid-pandemic has not been greeted with open arms. Spelling was offering 20 lucky fans the opportunity to chat one-on-one … for $95 a pop. As one fan noted, “People are doing free concerts and you are charging? How about you do a lottery and do random pics for the winners!!! Please!” Spelling appears to be in financial arears. She has been sued twice by AmEx for failure to pay bills and by City National Bank for reneging on a loan. She and husband Dean McDermott share five kids.

COLTON UNDERWOOD SAYS HE’S REVOVERED FROM CORONAVIRUS: Colton Underwood is giving his fans a health update. The Bachelor star took to social media to say that he’s "made a full recovery" and thanks girlfriend Cassie Randolph for her support. He wrote: "I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I'm probably the most high maintenance patient). She's hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI RETURNS HOME: After a three-week “isolation” in the Bahamas, Kristin Cavallari is returning home to Nashville. She was on vacation with husband, Jay Cutler, their three kids — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 – and her hairstylist friend, Justin Anderson, and his fiance, Rhodes Austin, when the pandemic began in earnest. Anderson shared their strategy of isolation in paradise on social media: “being stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine could be worse. thankful for my wolf pack during these scary times. this is where we are, this is us staying positive. we couldn’t be social here if we tried.” The stars received backlash in comments with many calling their multiple posts from paradise “tone deaf” amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

DORINDA MEDLEY IS NOT DOWN FOR QUARANTINING WITH …. If Dorinda Medley had to choose one fellow Housewives star to not quarantine with it would be … Tinsley Mortimer, she tells Maria Menounos on her show Better Together. She explained: “Because, we’re just so different. We just run our lives so differently, you know. We’re totally different women. And it’s not because she’s bad and I’m good, and she’s this. We’re just very different. I like women of like minds.”

JAMES KING DIES: TLC’s My 600-Lb Life alum James King has died at age 49. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his four daughters Carrie, Krystle, Courtney and Bayley, his two sons Daemian and Austin, and his 19 grandchildren. King has been battling health issues for some time, including sepsis and cirrhosis of the liver.