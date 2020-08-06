Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Zoe Saldana, Natalie Portman and More!

PRPhotos.com

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON BACK TOGETHER: After months of a rumored reconciliation, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially reunited, ET reports. An insider spills that 36-year-old reality star and 29-year-old NBA pro, who share 2-year-old daughter True, “are back together and things have been going really well.” The insider continues: “Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True. Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.” Thompson, as fans likely recall, was caught up in two separate cheating scandals.

ZOE SALDANA APOLOGIZES FOR PLAYING NINA SIMONE: Zoe Saldana is apologizing for playing Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina. The star wore skin-darkening makeup for the role, and now is saying that she “should have never played Nina.” She said: “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago – which was a different leverage but it was leverage nonetheless – I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.” Saldana’s parents are from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

MICHEAL RICHARDSON FELT MOM’S PRESENCE ON MOVIE WITH DAD LIAM NEESON: Micheal Richardson tells Extra that he “felt” the presence of his late mother Natasha Richardson while working on Made in Italy, a dramatic comedy co-starring his dad, Liam Neeson. He was just 13 when his mother Natasha died in 2009.

NATALIE PORTMAN CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY WITH BENJAMIN MILLEPIED: Eight reasons to celebrate! Natalie Portman hit up social media to share a sweet shot of her and her husband Benjamin Millepied on their wedding eight years ago. “Still my favorite dance partner. #8years,” Portman captioned the photo. Together, they share son Aleph, 9, and daughter, Amalia, 3.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. SIGNS ON FOR APPLE+ DRAMA: Robert Downey Jr. is set to exec produce and possibly appear in an untitled drama at Apple+. The project hails from Team Downey and Adam Perlman, and is based on true events featured in Michael Lista's Toronto Life article “The Sting.” The series will follow a Canadian detective grappling with a decades-old cold case.