Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld + Mariah Carey!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON ARE REPORTEDLY OFFICIAL: Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian West, 41, are officially an item. Page Six is reporting that the two are a couple, despite their individual reps declining to comment on the relationship. Kardashian has yet to finalize her divorce from the father of her four children, Kanye West, despite filing in February.

HAILEE STEINFELD SAYS IT'S A 'PRIVILEGE' TO MAKE HER MCU DEBUT: Hailee Steinfeld will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. The actress told Variety, “It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone.” Steinfeld continued, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals,” she continued. “I am very excited for people to meet her.” The first two episodes of “Hawkeye” will debut Nov. 24th on Disney Plus.

MARIAH CAREY IS THE QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS: Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere on Friday Dec. 3rd. Apple TV+ just released the trailer which will include a special feature with Khalid and a performance of her new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”