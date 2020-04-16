Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa and More!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN GETS REAL ABOUT GLAM AMIDST SOCIAL DISTANCING: Kim Kardashian is getting honest about the realities of balancing motherhood, work, law school and more while social distancing at home. She tells Refinery29 of taking care of North, 6, Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months: “There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out. My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together.”

REESE WITHERSPOON’S DRAPER JAMES DRAGGED: Whoops. On April 2, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fashion brand announced a dress giveaway for teachers to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Educators were sent to an application form, and were told they’d be sent dresses while supplies lasted. But per The New York Times, “the application form crashed almost immediately. Just days after the original Instagram post appeared, it had been viewed more than 400,000 times. Teachers were emailing one another and sharing it online. By the close of the application period, Draper James had almost one million applications — which was approximately seven times the total number of dresses they had sold in 2019.” One dissatisfied teacher fumed: “All of us received codes for either 20-30% off codes. Can’t even afford the dresses with a discount! Great marketing ploy!” Another wrote: “Wow. @draperjames clearly doesn’t know how much teachers make. ‘We love teachers! Here’s 30% off our ridiculously expensive dresses.’ If I’m spending over $100 on an ‘everyday dress,’ it better also grade essays.” A rep said Draper James is “actively working on expanding our offerings, both internally and with outside retail partners who were also inspired by your stories and want to join in honoring your community, and we ask for your patience while we organize this effort.”

JASON MOMOA IS A PE TEACHER: We’re all wearing multiple hats these days, and some are more comfortable than others. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, the 40-year-old Aquaman star said his wife Lisa Bonet is handling the homeschooling, and he is “like the PE coach, you know what I mean?” He continued: “Want to go rock climb, skateboard?’ But that’s about it.” All told, he said he’s having a “pretty special” time with his family. “ We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, and so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful. It’s nice being home. I’m never home.”

BRUCE WILLIS AND EMMA HEMING WILLIS ARE ALL GOOD: Bruce Willis, 65, is quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their three daughters, prompting speculation about his marriage to Emma Heming Willis, 43, But things are “great,” a source tells People. They share Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, but they consider themselves an extended family. “Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids,” says a family source.