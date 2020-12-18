Celebrity Gossip: Kirk Cameron, Shameless, Coming to America and More!

PRPhotos.com

KIRK CAMERON DRAGGED OVER CAROLING EVENT: Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron is getting the treatment for holding what he called a “peaceful protest” in opposition of California’s statewide state-at-home order. Cameron held a non-compliant public caroling event which entailed having a live band and hundreds of participants crowd together and sing, sans masks. “God Bless America. Joy over fear!” Cameron wrote. Clearly, not everyone agreed. Wrote one: “No social distancing and only a couple of people wearing masks? This is so disrespectful and disappointing.”

SHAMELESS PANIC: A massive outbreak was feared on the set of Shameless as 18 COVID tests came back positive. But TMZ reports that there was an error at the lab. It’s unclear if there was a shutdown; the series has been shooting on location across L.A.

JACOB ROLOFF SAYS HE WAS MOLESTED: Jacob Roloff is opening up, saying that he was molested after being groomed by a producer on TLC’s Little People, Big World. The reality star shared: “It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope this person is never allowed around children again.” He continued: “I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development. By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about.” TLC said it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

COMING TO AMERICA 2 SHOTS: Photos are finally emerging from Coming to America 2, so fans can see what they have to look forward to in this widely anticipated sequel. In the new movie, Eddie Murphy‘s character, newly crowned King Akeem returns to Queens with Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall. Newcomers to the franchise include Jermaine Fowler, Nomzamo Mbatha, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, and Rick Ross. Amazon will release the film next year.

JEREMY BULLOCH DIES: Star Wars star Jeremy Bulloch has died at age 75 from complications stemming from Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife Maureen and their three sons. Bullock rose to fame playing Boba Fett in Star Wars.

AMAL CLOONEY PROMISES NO MORE BOOK TOURS: Amal Clooney has her hands full, maybe too full. The human rights lawyer, who also happens to be married George Clooney, with whom she shares 3-year-old twins. During the virtual launch of he Right to a Fair Trial in International Law she joked: “I know this process seemed interminable to him. Especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again!” She added: “I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you.’ For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again!”