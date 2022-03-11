Celebrity Gossip: Kourtney and Travis, Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson + More!

Getty Images

KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS PACK ON THE PDA: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted showing some serious PDA at the beach on Tuesday (March 8th). The Poosh founder and the Blink 182 rocker were staying at the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach when they were first spotted locking lips. After, the couple headed to the beach where photos obtained by TMZ show that Kardashian was straddling Barker as they made out and he pulled down her jeans. The outlet reports that a nearby family appeared to ask them to tone it down.

ZOE KRAVITZ REPORTEDLY SERIOUS ABOUT CHANNING TATUM: Zoe Kravitz is reportedly getting serious about Channing Tatum. A source tells Page Six, “Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy. She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad.” The insider says The Batman star has even confided in people that she “Wouldn’t mind having one kid.”

JEFF BEZOS UNHAPPY WITH BLUE ORIGIN SUIT: According to a new report from Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos was not happy with the way his Blue Origin jumpsuit made his crotch look. The Amazon founder was supposedly very upset with the spacesuit during a photo shoot last July and flew his personal tailor down to Texas for alterations before the big launch.

DELILAH HAMLIN SPOTTED AT DINNER WITH RAY NICHOLSON: A pair of celebrity offspring was spotted together Wednesday (March 9th) night. Delilah Hamlin, the 23-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna was seen at dinner with Jack Nicholson’s 30-year-old son, Ray in Santa Monica. E! News reports that the two appeared to be in “great spirits” when the left the restaurant together.

DAKOTA JOHNSON IS AN ADMITTED WEDDING CRASHER: Dakota Johnson admitted to W Magazine during a game of “Never Have I Ever” that she has crashed multiple weddings. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress told the outlet, “I feel like I’ve done that a lot. It’s like one of my number one hobbies.” The 32-year-old added that she didn’t just sneak in, but she partied with guests of honor. Johnson said, “There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair. And they were just like, ‘What are you doing here?'"