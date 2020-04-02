Celebrity Gossip: Kourtney Kardashian, Colton Underwood, Luann de Lesseps and More!

PRPhotos.com

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN REVEALS WHY SHE HIT KIM: In a preview clip for Sunday's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed why she hit her sister Kim after Kim criticized her work ethic. She told her sisters, “Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f–king day? Like, it’s torture.” Khloe said, “But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall." Kourtney said, “Oh my god. We’ve moved on. We’re done! Because every day, it’s your f–king attitude and your f–king attitude! Every day.” Kourtney then told Kourtney that they are "completely fine" when they are not filming and then Kim chimes in “Actually, you should go!” Kourtney responds, “I don’t want to be near your fat a**, ok? I don’t." She later screams, I’m stuck in this f–king trap!”

COLTON UNDERWOOD OPENS UP: Colton Underwood is promoting his new memoir, The First Time. In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, he claims that the Bachelor production went too far. He said: "There were lines crossed in my relationship with Cassie that I found out about after the show," and added that "There were things that they said and did that compromised my relationship with her. Now, it makes so much sense that she decided to leave. If you’re gonna make a show, at least give me a fair shot to end up with the girl that I’m falling in love with."

LUANN DE LESSEPS SLAMS FORMER EMPLOYEE: Luann de Lesseps is dragging her ex-assistant Danny Marin for talking smack about her on social media. “It’s utterly disgusting that a disgruntled ex-employee would take swipes at me during a global pandemic,” de Lesseps, 54, exclusively told Page Six on Wednesday. “His timing here speaks volumes considering it’s been a year since he last worked for me and with the premiere of RHONY Season 12 coming up.” Earlier this week, he claimed that he “was the only reason why #countessluann knew her lyrics while filming” “Feelin’ Jovani,” and the sole reason she “got dressed in time, had jewelry on, had multiple shoe options, wrangled her Housewife friends.”

LEIGHTON MEESTER + ADAM BRODY ARE EXPECTING: Family of four, coming right up. Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody are expecting their second child together, according to reports. The pair welcomed Arlo, now 4, in 2015.

EWAN MCGREGOR’S BUGGY BREAKS DOWN: Boo! Ewan McGregor spent his 49th birthday on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway with a broken down Volkswagon buggy, Page Six reports. He was photographed rolling the car to the side of the road. Despite the snafu, he appeared to share a drama-free birthday otherwise.

HELEN MIRREN POSTS NO-MAKEUP SELFIE: The Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren posted a no-makeup selfie, asking fans to donate in return for the peek. The Good Liar star also included a link to the donation page for The Intensive Care Society, a U.K. nonprofit that supports intensive care workers and patients.

STAR WARS’ ANDREW JACK DIES: Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack has died at age 76 from complications due to coronavirus. He was 76. He died in Britain’s Surry Hospital Tuesday. Jack starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi as Resistance General Caluan Ematt. “Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers,” said his agent Jill McCullough.