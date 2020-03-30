Celebrity Gossip: Kristen Bell, John Callahan, Shia LaBeouf and More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTEN BELL TO HOST NICKELODEON TOWN HALL: Kristen Bell is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall today (Monday), in a bid to share a “kids-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour special will feature kids, experts and celebrity guests who will join Bell via video chat. Among the star guests will be Alicia Keys, Charli D’Amelio, Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Russell and Ciara Wilson. #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

JOHN CALLAHAN DEAD AT 66: John Callahan, who is best known for his work on All My Children, has died at age 66 from a stroke. Callahan also played roles on Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara and Falcon Crest. Callahan is survived by his ex-wife Eva LaRue, whom he met on Days of Our Lives, and their 18-year-old daughter, Kaya. LaRue shared the news on social media, writing: “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. You’re bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

SHIA LABEOUF, MIA GOTH HINT AT REUNION: Shia LaBeouf and his ex-wife Mia Goth were spotted out and about looking connected and cozy, which raised brows. But speculation went into overdrive when observers noticed they were both wearing wedding bands. The pair dated for four years, then married in Las Vegas in 2016. Later though, it emerged that the wedding was not legally binding. In 2018, they filed for divorce.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON BACK IN L.A.: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to L.A. after being diagnosed with coronavirus and being quarantined in Queensland, Australia. TMZ photographed the pair looking happy in their Range Rover, just moments after landing in Cali. Later, Hanks shared an update on their recovery: “We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

CONTAGION STARS REUNITE FOR CORONAVIRUS PSAs: Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and other stars of the 2011 hit Contagion have reunited (virtually) to share important info about the coronavirus pandemic. Winslet says: “In the movie Contagion, I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world.” She continues: “And what was one of the most important things they taught me?” she continues. “Wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now, in particular, it just might. Or the life of someone you love, or even the life of someone you might not know but is still deserving of your consideration. Like the people on the front lines of this fight right now, the doctors and the healthcare providers, the people who are still working in the grocery stores or delivering food to your homes, which is where you should be right now.”