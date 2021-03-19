Celebrity Gossip: Kristen Cavallari, Mama June, Vogue and More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTEN CAVALLARI AND JEFF DYE SPLIT: Kristen Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye have split after five months together. "It was never that serious to begin with," the insider shares. "She was having fun." The pair got together in October of 2020 after her split from Jay Cutler. In January on IG Live, they exchanged public “I love yous,” but a source tells E! she just isn’t ready to full settle down.

MAMA JUNE SPENT $1M ON DRUGS: TLC star Mama June Shannon tells Access Hollywood that she and boyfriend Geno Doak spent almost $1 million “dope” when she was addicted to drugs. “I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name,” the “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star said. “And I came out with nothing.” She has been clean for 14 months now.

TEEN VOGUE EIC IS OUT: Alexi McCammon is stepping down as editor of Teen Vogue. She came under fire from many, including celebs like Olivia Munn, for racist tweets that were resurfaced. She wrote on Thursday: "My past tweets have overshadowed the work I've done to highlight the people and issues that I care about—issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world—and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways. I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional."

RALPH FIENNES DEFENDS JK ROWLING: Ralph Fiennes is defending JK Rowling in light of criticism for her transphobic remarks last summer He told the Telegraph that "can’t understand the vitriol directed at her."