Celebrity Gossip: Kristin Cavallari, Kristen Bell, Hannah Brown and More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTIN CAVALLARI’S EX-BFF TALKS JAY CUTLER AFFAIR RUMORS: Kristin Cavallari‘s former BFF Kelly Henderson is opening up about rumors that she and Cavallari’s estranged husband Jay Cutler are dating. Henderson appeared on Laura Wasser‘s All’s Fair podcast Tuesday and said: “I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler.”

KRISTEN BELL TO LAUNCH CBD SKIN LINE: Kristen Bell has teamed up with CBD brand Lord Jones to launch her own personal care line called Happy Dance. The hemp-derived line will drop this fall. “Self-care shouldn’t be an event,” the Good Place star, 39, said in a statement. “Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine.”

HANNAH BROWN EMBARRASSED: Hannah Brown is upset and embarrassed after getting blowback for going on Instagram Live and singing along to a DaBaby song with the N-word. A source tells E! that she apologized to her good friend Matt James, who was hurt by her initially nonchalant response. They explained, “He was definitely taken back but knows Hannah did not mean what she said. They are close friends and have spent a good amount of time together and he knows it’s out of Hannah’s character.”

JAIME KING FILES FOR DIVORCE, PROTECTION FROM KYLE NEWMAN: Actress Jaime King has filed for divorce from her husband Kyle Newman, and has also asked for a “domestic violence prevention petition” against him. She was granted a temporary restraining order which will be good until their hearing on June 8th. The pair have been married for 12 years and share two sons.

TWILIGHT ACTOR GREGORY TYREE BOYCE, GIRLFRIEND FOUND DEAD: Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas condo, according to reports. The 30-year-old is best known for his role playing Tyler Crowley, who has a crush on Kristen Stewart‘s character, Bella Swan. A toxicology report is pending. He is survived by his mother Lisa Wayne and daughter Alaya, 10.