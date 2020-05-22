Celebrity Gossip: Kristin Cavallari, Nikki Bella, Gigi Hadid and More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND JAY CUTLER RELIST MANSION: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have relisted their Nashville mansion after filing for divorce in April after 10 years together. Their 20,000-square-foot home was originally listed for $7.9 million, and is now listing for $4.95 million.

NIKKI BELLA LEFT JOHN CENA SO HE WOULDN’T REGRET KIDS: Nikki Bella says she ended things John Cena because they had different goals. She told Maria Menounos on Better Together: "Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one." She added: "Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father…what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life. Is that what you want? And I remember thinking: it's not what I want."

GIGI HADID TALKS PREGNANCY: Gigi Hadid, 25, is opening up about her pregnancy. She and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, and the news broke after Fashion Weeks in New York, Milan and Paris wrapped up. And ye the supermodel walked them pregnant. Hadid tells Maybelline makeup artists Erin Parsons: “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round — I’ve had this since I was born. Especially Fashion Month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

GOLDIE HAWN TALKS CRYING JAGS: Goldie Hawn is feeling extra emotional these days, she tells Good Morning Britain. The 74-year-old confessed: "The reality is that the people that really I'm worried and concerned about are the people that are actually incarcerated or they feel that they are in their apartments. It's not a house. It doesn't have a garden they can go out into. So we're very, very lucky and I'm incredibly grateful." She added: "What I do feel is a tremendous angst, a tremendous sadness. I find that every day honestly I cry probably three times a day because it hurts me to think that there's abuse going on. There's anger going on. And it all has to do with confinement, fear, uncertainty, what's going to happen."

DEBRA MESSING TALKS RIVALRIES: Despite rumors of a feud between her Will & Grace co-star Megan Mullally, Debra Messing says she think that believing women are inherently competitive is ridiculous. She tells Us: “I think that it’s really — it’s just a cliché, the pitting women against each other, the [assumption] that women instinctively are competitive with one another. I think it’s a trope.