Celebrity Gossip: Kristofer Hivju, Kara Keough, Amy Schumer and More!

GOT STAR KRISTOFER HIVJU RECOVERED: Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju have “fully recovered” from COVID-19 after testing positive four weeks ago. He shared the good news on social media, writing: “We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju.”

KARA KEOUGH LOSES NEWBORN: The 32-year-old daughter of original Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has lost her newborn son. Kara Keough shared her heartbreaking news, due to childbirth complications: “On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.” His organs and tissues have been donated to help others.

AMY SCHUMER CHANGES SON’S NAME: When Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed baby Gene last year, they named him Gene Attel Fischer. But they decided to swap out his middle name, she reveals on her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith. “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital’.”

BRANDON JENNER DISCUSSES CAITLYN JENNER: Brandon Jenner is opening up about his fractured relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner. The 38-year-old singer wrote an essay for To Me, He Was Just Dad, a collection of first-person stories from children who grew up with famous fathers. He wrote: “I didn't see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages eight and 25.” He added: “Sadly the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding. In fact, they were stage photo ops for 'family' Christmas cards.”

RASHIDA JONES SIGNS ON TO FILTHY ANIMALS: Actress and producer Rashida Jones is teaming up with Adult Swim‘s Robot Chicken creators on an animated comedy project for Quibi. The series is named Filthy Animals. Jones will voice a too-smart 12-year-old named Sunny Day who befriends a crazy cat, Cruz. The mobile-only streaming platform Quibi launched April 6, and in the first week, it was downloaded 1.7 million times.