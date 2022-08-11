Celebrity Gossip: Kylie Jenner, Bennifer, Angus Cloud + More!

KYLIE JENNER GIVES A GLIMPSE INTO HER 25TH BIRTHDAY: Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek into her 25th birthday on TikTok Wednesday (Aug. 10th) The Kardashians star was accompanied by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian and daughter Stormi Weber for a brunch, complete with croissants, muffins and iced coffees. https://bit.ly/3AnckmB

ANDGUS CLOUD SCARRED BY FALL INTO CONSTRUCTION PIT: Angus Cloud revealed to Wednesday (Aug. 10th) that he nearly died after breaking his skull as a teen. The Euphoria star told Variety that the scar that runs alongside the left side of his scalp resulted from a fall into a construction pit on Friday the 13th, 2013. He explained, “I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped.” Cloud says he eventually climbed out, despite his cracked skull and broken fingers. His mother took him to the children’s hospital where they scewed a metal plate into his skull and “sealed him back up, and that was that.”

STEVE MARTIN MAY BE NEARING RETIREMENT: Only Murders In The Building may be Steve Martin’s last acting job. The 76-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday (Aug. 9th), “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However he backtracked a bit, adding, “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. I would just like to work a little less. Maybe.”

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK TO MOVE INTO HER BEL AIR ESTATE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally decided on a place to live. Sources close to Bennifer told TMZ Wednesday (Aug. 10th) that they’ve decided to move into Bel-Air home. Even though Lopez has owned the property since 2016, they won’t call the eight-acre estate home for another year as the seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom house is undergoing an extensive remodel.