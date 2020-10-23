Celebrity Gossip: Lake Bell, Jessie Cave, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

LAKE BELL, SCOTT CAMPBELL SPLIT: Lake Bell and Scott Campbell are splitting up after seven years of marriage. The actress and artist started dating in 2011; they share Nova, 5, and Ozgood, 3. In a statement on social media, Bell said: "After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

JESSIE CAVE WELCOMES SON AFTER ‘SLIGHTLY EXTREME’ LABOR: Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has welcome a new baby boy. The 33-year-old shared that she and comedian Alfie Brown welcomed their third child together, a boy named Abraham "Bam" Benjamin. The newborn arrived "in the early hours" of Wednesday morning "just 40 mins after my waters were broken," Cave said. "Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births … much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now."

EMMA CORRIN ON MEGHAN-DIANA LINK: Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown, and she sees a link between Diana and Meghan Markle, even though the latter never met her mother-in-law. Corrin told Town and Country: "The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior… I don’t think [Diana] expected that. I think she expected to join a family." She added: "You just want to shake these tabloids and say, can’t you see history repeating itself?"

TENET DISAPPOINTED: AT&T chief John Stankey admitted that Christopher Nolan’s drama Tenet did not perform as expected due to COVID. “I can’t tell you we walked away from the Tenet experience saying it was a home run,” Stankey told investors on Thursday. But he added that “we’re happy we did it.”

LILY JAMES POPS UP ON THE TONIGHT SHOW: Lily James made her first public appearance after the Dominic West PDA drama. As many will recall, James and the married West were photographed snuggling in Rome, and she has canceled multiple interviews since. But the 31-year-old popped up on The Tonight Show and didn’t address those rumors, but did discuss the possibility of multiple Mama Mia movies in the future. She told Jimmy Fallon: "I wanna do, like, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10. I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm there."