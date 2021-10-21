Celebrity Gossip: Larry David, Jack Nicholson, Jojo Siwa + More!

PRPhotos.com

LARRY DAVID'S 'PRESENCE IS NEVER HELPFUL': Larry David explained to E! News that he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12th because the music was too loud. He told Daily Pop, “There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was because my friend’s fiancé, he thought it would be helpful if I came. My presence is never helpful.”

JACK NICHOLSON SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS: Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance Tuesday (Oct. 19th) night. The actor was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples center. It was the first time he Oscar winner was photographed out in public since the Lakers-Knicks game in January 2020.

JOJO SIWA AND KYLIE PREW SPLIT: JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have split after less than one year of dating. US Weekly confirms that the teens split about two weeks ago. A source told the magazine, “JoJo is focusing on [Dancing With The Stars] and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

DEBRA MESSING APOLOGIZES FOR DISRESPECTING KIM KARDASHIAN: Debra Messing appeared on Tamron Hall Wednesday (Oct. 20th) to publicly apologize for criticizing Saturday Night Live’s decision to have Kim Kardashian host. The former Will & Grace star explained, “I was not intending to troll her and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.” The actress, who tweeted, “Why Kim Kardashian?” prior to her appearance on SNL, added, “They have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out.” However, messing did admit that she “was rooting for” the SKIMS founder, who she said was “amazing.”

GWYNETH PALTROW'S SON SUPPORTS HER SELLING VIBRATORS: Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old son thinks it's "great" that his mom sells vibrators on goop. The actress told Daily Pop on Wednesday (Oct. 20th), "My son actually said to me the other day—he's like a really sensitive, amazing kid—and he said, 'You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on goop. But now I see that it's actually great because you're giving permission to people who think it's embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing."