Celebrity Gossip: Lauren Graham, Holly Madison, Mrs. World and More!

LAUREN GRAHAM TALKS PETER KRAUSE: Lauren Graham opened up about her boyfriend and former Parenthood co-star Peter Krause. She revealed that the pair spent five months apart while the 54-year-old Graham filmed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver, Canada. "Normally it's a two-hour flight, I'd come home on the weekends, but I couldn't do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before," Graham shares on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say."

HOLLY MADISON IS RELIEVED: Holly Madison rose to fame dating Hugh Hefner. On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madison admitted that she had to “sleep” with the late Playboy mogul before moving into the mansion, and suggested that Holly Madison was not telling the truth when she said she didn’t have to. She also admits that she was relieved that she didn’t get pregnant. “I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old,” she said on the podcast. “When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”

MRS. WORLD ARRESTED: Caroline Jurie, the reigning Mrs. World, has been arrested. This comes after Mrs. Sri Lanka World Pushpika De Silva accused her of injuring her after she grabbed the crown from her head at a recent pageant.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI TALKS TO KIDS ABOUT TRUTH AND FAME: Kristin Cavallari talks to her kids all the time about how to take what they read online with a grain of salt. "The one good thing with my kids is that because I'm in the public eye — and they see a lot of stuff that's written about me that's not true — I've actually had my kids be like, 'But that didn't happen,' and I'm like, 'I know, see!' " Cavallari tells PEOPLE exclusively. "A lot of this stuff is not real."