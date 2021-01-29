Celebrity Gossip: Laverne Cox, Queen Elizabeth, KUWTK and More!

PRPhotos.com

LAVERNE COX CONFIRMS SHE FELL IN LOVE: During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox has confirmed that she is in a relationship: “Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome. He's a really great guy. I didn't expect it,” she said. “I thought he was just gonna be this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened.” According to the Daytime Emmy winner, “We've been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly…The word 'love' just sort of happened around November/December.” She added: “The issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed. That a lot of people don't see trans women as women, so the men who are attracted to women—people think they're gay.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH ISN’T GOING ANYWHERE: Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 95th birthday in April, but she has no plans to step down and cede the throne to her son Prince Charles. An insider tells People: “Neither her physical nor her mental health are waning.” The close source adds, “It is possible this is the only slight rest she's ever had in her whole life.”

KUWTK GETS EMOTIONAL: The last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians looks like it’s going to be a doozy. E! released the first look Thursday, with the promot being set to Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times.” Emotions run high with Kim and Kris in tears during much of it, Khloe tells Tristan Thompson she wants another child, Kourtney and Scott Disick spark romance rumors. The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

LILY COLLINS AND DAVEED DIGGS TO ANNOUNCE SAG AWARDS NOMINATIONS: Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will announced the 27th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards nominations on Thursday, February 4th. They will announce the nominations on SAG’s IG account, an awards show first.