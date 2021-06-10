Celebrity Gossip: Lena Dunham, Ernie Lively, Elizabeth Olsen + More!

Getty Images

ODETTE ANNABLE SHARES PREGNANCY LOSS: Odette Annable announced Tuesday (June 8th) that she has suffered a third pregnancy loss. The 36-year-old House alum wrote on Instagram, “After having two miscarriages after [our 5-year-old daughter] Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.” She added that the experience has given her “a new appreciation for [her] husband who was a rock” and made her “marvel at what a miracle Charlie is.”

ERNIE LIVELY DIES AT 74: Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of cardiac complications on Thursday, June 3rd while surrounded by his wife and children, including Blake Lively and actress Robyn Lively. Ernie played the father of Blake’s character, Bridget, in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. He is also known for his roles in The Dukes of Hazard, Turner & Hooch and Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

ELIZABETH OLSEN IS MARRIED: Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that she has married her longtime boyfriend, Robbie Arnett. The Wandavision star referred to the indie-pop singer as her “husband” while chatting with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s "Actors on Actors" series. However, she didn’t drop any other details.

LENA DUNHAM CONFIRMS NEW RELATIONSHIP: Lena Dunham is dating musician Luis Felber. The former Girls star confirmed her relationship in a birthday tribute to her new beau on Wednesday (June 9th). The Instagram post included a series of snaps of the new couple along with a caption that read, “When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon. Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers.”