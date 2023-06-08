Celebrity Gossip: Leonardo DiCaprio, Bam Margera, Tom Schwartz + More!

PRPhotos.com

'BOB'S BURGERS' ACTOR ARRESTED FOR PARTICIPATING IN JAN. 6 RIOT: Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday (June 7th) in California and charged by the Department of Justice for participating in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the Bob's Burgers actor faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to other misdemeanor charges.

TOM SCHWARTS NO LONGER SUPPORTS TOM SANDOVAL: Tom Schwartz no longer appears to be on Tom Sandoval’s side amid “Scandoval.” The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Wednesday’s (June 7th) episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany that he hasn’t spoken to his longtime friend and business partner in a while. He told the hosts he felt exploited by his friend and can’t support what he did.

GIGI HADID SPOTTED MEETING UP WITH LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND HIS PARENTS: Gigi Hadid was spotted meeting up with Leonardo DiCaprio and his parents at a London eatery. According to E! News, both the actor and the model were seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse hotel within ten minutes of each other for a dinner at China Tang restaurant. However, a source told they outlet they were both attending a group event for Vogue editor Edward Enniful for about 20 people and they did not sit with each other.

BAM MARGERA HEADING TO LAMAR ODOM'S REHAB CENTER: Bam Margera is reportedly heading into treatment at Lamar Odom’s rehab center. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the former Jackass star was released from a psychiatric hold Wednesday (June 7th) and Odom was there to greet him. The outlet reports Margera is detoxing at one of the NBA star’s facilities before he heads to another rehab center owned by Odom.

THE IRON SHEIK DEAD AT 81: Former professional wrestler Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81. A statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday (June 7th) read in part, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”